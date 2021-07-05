Covid-19: PM on easing lockdown and Queen awards NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal plans for the next, and final step, out of lockdown. We "learn to live with this virus, we must... exercise judgement when going about our lives", he says. He is due to announce the next steps on social distancing, face coverings, working from home and care home visits at a news conference later. Coronavirus cases have been rising and Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth warned that letting this happen "with no action means further pressure on the NHS, more sickness, disruption to education - and risks a new variant emerging with a selection advantage". But no change will be implemented until the "four tests" are met and a final decision will be made on 12 July, after a review of the latest data. Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules.