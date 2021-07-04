Covid-19: 'Compelling' health argument for easing lockdown, and retail abuse warnings

What do Diana Ross, Edith Piaf and Barbra Streisand all have in common? They are among the Prince of Wales's favourite artists - an insight shared as part of a special show on hospital radio to thank NHS staff and volunteers. Airing at midday, Prince Charles's 13-song playlist will be released on Spotify. The hour-long programme was recorded as part of a national Thank You Day, which is being held to celebrate people who helped respond to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Wembley arch, the Liver building in Liverpool and Salisbury Cathedral were among dozens of sites across England to be lit up in blue on Saturday to thank NHS staff, and mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS on Monday.