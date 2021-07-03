BBC News

In pictures: Excited fans prepare for England v Ukraine in Rome

It's a big day for England's football fans as their team plays Ukraine for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. If they win, it will be the first time they've made it this far in the tournament in 25 years.

England supporters have been told not to travel to the game in Rome because of Covid rules - but Three Lions fans already in Europe have been able to buy tickets. And of course, millions across the UK are gearing up to watch it on TV.

image copyrightReuters
image captionFans gather in Rome, where the temperature today is 31C (87.8F) - 10 degrees hotter than London's Wembley
image copyrightReuters
image captionThere are big grins for the camera at one bar in Italy's capital with just hours to go until the 20:00 BST kick-off
image copyrightEPA
image captionIn Piazza del Popolo fans cheer for England ahead of the match later, which will be England's first Euro 2020 game not at Wembley
image copyrightReuters
image captionItaly is currently in its lowest level of coronavirus rules with pubs and bars allowed to open
image copyrightReuters
image captionRules still do apply in Italy though - including limits on capacity and no more than six people from different households allowed to sit together indoors
image copyrightReuters
image captionBut there is no limit on the number of people who can sit together outside in pubs in Italy
image copyrightEPA
image captionElsewhere in the city, and next to the iconic Colosseum, Ukraine fans pose for a photo

