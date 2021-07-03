In pictures: Excited fans prepare for England v Ukraine in Rome
It's a big day for England's football fans as their team plays Ukraine for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. If they win, it will be the first time they've made it this far in the tournament in 25 years.
England supporters have been told not to travel to the game in Rome because of Covid rules - but Three Lions fans already in Europe have been able to buy tickets. And of course, millions across the UK are gearing up to watch it on TV.
Keep checking back as we'll be updating the gallery throughout the day.