Angela Merkel hopes to open up travel for double-jabbed visitors to Germany
- Published
Double-jabbed people should be able to travel from the UK to Germany without quarantining "in the foreseeable future", Angela Merkel has said.
Following talks with the UK's prime minister, the German chancellor said her country was "continuously reviewing" its Covid travel restrictions.
Boris Johnson said he thought progress was being made on the issue.
Mrs Merkel is visiting the UK in her final official visit as chancellor.
During a press conference following her meeting with Mr Johnson, the chancellor was asked when Britons who have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine should expect to be able to travel to Germany.
The chancellor said Germany had adopted restrictions in response to the Delta variant, which she said was now spreading "very rapidly" in her country.
"But as you know we are reviewing continuously our travel restrictions and we think that in the foreseeable future those who have received double jabs will then, according to our classification - and now Britain obviously is a high incidence area - will be able to travel again without having to go into quarantine."
"At the beginning we didn't have much experience with this variant but we're dealing with it," she added.
"And that is a continuous learning process... we have to adjust time and again to the most recent developments."
It marks a change of tone, after last week Mrs Merkel said she wanted other countries to follow Germany's lead by introducing tougher restrictions for UK travellers because of concerns about the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.
Since May, travellers from the UK have been banned from entering Germany, aside from a few limited exceptions. Those who are allowed to in from the UK must quarantine for 14 days.