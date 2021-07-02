Covid-19: Germany hopes to welcome double-jabbed Brits and UK infections rising
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Germany hopes to welcome double-jabbed Britons
Double-vaccinated Britons should be able to travel to Germany without quarantining "in the foreseeable future", Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Following talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the German leader said her country had adopted travel restrictions in response to the Delta Covid variant but that it was "continuously reviewing" its measures. Since May, travellers from the UK have been banned from entering Germany, apart from a few limited exceptions. Those who are allowed in must quarantine for 14 days.
2. Covid cases rising, but jabs saving lives
New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests coronavirus infections are still rising in the UK, but a similar rise in hospital admissions is being stopped by vaccines, according to health officials. The ONS estimates suggest there was a "notable increase in infection rates" in England, Wales and Scotland in the week ending 26 June - which is being driven by the Delta variant. On Friday, the UK recorded 27,125 new cases and another 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
3. PM confident of no issue over India jab travel
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "very confident" there "will not prove to be a problem" for travellers who have received the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab made in India. It follows reports that the European Union's Covid passport scheme does not recognise certain doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine known as Covishield. But UK expert Prof Adam Finn said the jabs were "exactly the same stuff". The UK's medicines watchdog has shared its assessment of the vaccines with its European counterpart to assist the approvals process, No 10 said.
4. Fears over Delta variant spread in Asia
India may now be past the peak of its latest Covid wave, but other countries in Asia are now seeing rising cases. Vaccination rates across the region remain generally low, despite concerns the Delta variant is spreading. Some of India's neighbours - Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - saw a surge in infections in May; with the World Health Organization (WHO) also reporting rising case numbers in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and Mongolia.
5. Mainland Scotland opens drop-in jab clinics
Vaccination clinics across all of mainland Scotland will be open for people aged 18 and over to get a jab without an appointment from Monday. Mobile vaccination units, run by the Scottish Ambulance Service, will also be running for two weeks in locations including city centre transport hubs and shopping centres. The locations of the drop-in clinics and mobile units will be made available on NHS health board websites, and the NHS Inform website.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.