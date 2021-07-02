Covid: Lockdown restrictions explained in five South Asian languages
People in England are very likely to be able to return to "pretty much life before Covid" this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
But for now, there are still Covid restrictions across the UK.
BBC Asian Network is helping people in the South Asian community understand what you can and can't do until restrictions are fully lifted, with advice in five South Asian languages: Urdu, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Gujarati.
Urdu
Haroon Rashid reminds you what the government's advice is, in Urdu.
Punjabi
Ishleen Kaur reminds what the government's advice is, in Punjabi.
Gujarati
Ushma Mistry reminds you what the government's advice is, in Gujarati.
Tamil
Jeyapragash Nallusamy reminds you what the government's advice is, in Tamil.
Sylheti
Dr Abdul Mannan reminds you what the government's advice is, in Sylheti.