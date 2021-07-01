Covid-19: Furlough starts winding down and misleading stat claims Published 48 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. UK furlough scheme starts winding down

Furlough, or the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as it is formally known, starts to wind down from today - with employers now having to contribute. The UK government introduced the scheme in March 2020 and has so far spent £66bn covering 80% of people's wages for businesses unable to operate due to Covid restrictions. About 1.5 million workers remain on furlough as more have returned to work with the easing of restrictions. Staff on the scheme will continue to receive 80% of their wages, but employers will now pay 10% of that for the first time, as the government drops its contribution to 70%. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies this could prompt layoffs, with older workers at greater risk of redundancy.

2. Misleading stat claims more vaccinated people die

Some people, including those pushing an anti-vaccine agenda online, have been claiming a large proportion of those dying with the Delta variant of coronavirus had been vaccinated. One conspiracy site even claimed vaccinated people were dying at higher rates than those who had not received the jab, which is untrue - the vaccine is reducing cases. Find out more here.

3. 'Avoid your pets if you have Covid'

"If you have Covid, you should avoid contact with your cat or dog, just as you would do with other people," says Dr Els Broens, from Utrecht University. This is because research suggests coronavirus is common in pet cats and dogs whose owners have the disease. The study found six cats and seven dogs returned positive PCR results and 54 animals tested positive for virus antibodies from 310 pets tested in households where a human infection had been detected. The worry is the potential risk "pets could act as a reservoir of the virus and reintroduce it into the human population," Dr Broens says.

4. Impact of school isolation policy not monitored

When pupils have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus in school, they are asked to isolate at home as per government policy. But the BBC has been told the government doesn't monitor how many of those self-isolating children end up getting the virus, therefore it cannot say what number of Covid cases in England are being prevented. This means the effectiveness of the policy cannot be fully judged says BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle. The government says the policy played a vital role in helping break the links in transmission but it is looking to replace the current system.

5. The shop with a chair for those who 'are not OK'

There's one item in a charity shop that's not up for sale - a wooden-back armchair with forest green upholstery. "It is a worry chair. And we try and take their worries away," says Emma Brock who runs Fairstead Community Shop in King's Lynn, Norfolk. During the pandemic the shop run entirely by volunteers, provided prescription and food runs for the vulnerable, and called those who were housebound to check on them. Read read how people here say adversity gave rise to a new hero: the woman called Emma Brock, and her community shop.

