Euro 2020: FA in talks over tickets for Italy-based England fans
- Published
The Football Association is in talks with Uefa to try to sell its 2,560 ticket allocation for Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine in Rome to Italy-based England fans.
Travel restrictions mean fans have been warned not to travel from the UK.
Due to this the FA has decided not to sell tickets via its usual channels.
But English nationals living in Europe are able to travel without quarantining as long as they have proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative test.
The FA's allocation of 2,560 tickets for Saturday's match equates to 16% of the agreed capacity of 16,000 at the Stadio Olimpico.
Gareth Southgate's side beat Germany 2-0 in front of 41,973 fans at Wembley to book their place in the quarter-final.
There were jubilant scenes as England fans celebrated Tuesday's historic win, while a peak TV audience of 20.6 million watched the match on BBC One.
Normally, tickets that are not sold would be returned to UEFA, European football's governing body, which would make them available on their website.
However, BBC football reporter Simon Stone said the FA was keen to have the maximum number of England fans present as Gareth Southgate's men look to reach the last four of the European Championships for the first time since 1996 and felt that selling them to fans already in Italy would be the best way of achieving that.
The FA are also in contact with the British embassy in Rome to come up with a plan for selling the tickets.
Earlier, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office stressed that the British Embassy in Rome was not selling or distributing tickets to the match.
Downing Street said people should not be travelling to amber list countries such as Italy and urged fans to follow the rules.
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "Obviously we appreciate how fans will want to do everything possible to support the England team but we do need to balance that against the need to protect public health.
"We would urge everyone to comply with the guidelines and rules that we have in place."
Italian media are reporting that the Interior Ministry is devising a plan to strengthen controls at transport hubs like airports ahead of Saturday's match.
ANSA, the Italian news agency, quotes government sources saying that the five-day quarantine rule for all those who arrive from the UK has to be "strictly followed" and there will be "no exceptions".
- Starstruck: The one-night stand that has blockbuster consequences
- Advice from former Love Islanders: What do they wish they had known before entering the villa?