Covid-19: Tickets for England fans in Italy, and scrapping school bubbles

Around 200 Spanish students are being held under police guard at a hotel in Majorca, after an outbreak of more than 1,000 Covid cases. The authorities have linked the spike to trips by teenagers from the Spanish mainland who are celebrating the end of the school year. Students have been taken to a quarantine hotel and police are monitoring them with 24-hour surveillance. "We are afraid, because they haven't told us how long we are going to be trapped here," says Lucía Cano, 17. It comes as holidays to Majorca from the UK have become easier, as the Balearics are now on the green list.