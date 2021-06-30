Covid-19: New research into coronavirus impact and green travel list expanded

As England's footballers concentrate on preparing for the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 tournament, so will fans. The team, who beat the German side for the first time in the knock out stage of an international competition since the 1966 World Cup final, will be travelling to Rome for their next fixture against Ukraine on Saturday. But what about fans who want to fly to Rome? Italy is on the UK's amber list, and also has its own quarantine rules in place so for most UK travellers the best-case scenario would mean arriving there only to be stuck watching the match in a hotel room. And the Football Association has told the Guardian it will not be selling tickets because of that. Find out more here.