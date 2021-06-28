Covid-19: England lockdown end still set for 19 July - Javid
- Published
Related Topics
The final easing of lockdown measures in England is still set for 19 July, the new health secretary has said.
Sajid Javid told MPs that ministers "see no reason to go beyond" that "target date".
He said that while cases are rising, the number of deaths "remains mercifully low".
In a statement, he said no date for lifting restrictions would come with "zero risk" and that "we have to learn to live with" Covid-19.
"We also know that people and businesses need certainty, so we want every step to be irreversible," he said.
"The restrictions on our freedoms, they must come to an end."