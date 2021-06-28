Covid-19: End of lockdown in England still on for 19 July, and mixing vaccines
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. England lockdown end still set for 19 July - Javid
With just a fortnight to go until the planned lifting of all coronavirus rules in England, new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he sees "no reason to go beyond" the target date of 19 July. In his first statement to MPs since starting the job, Mr Javid said "no date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid" but that the aim was for two-thirds of UK adults to have had both doses by 19 July. And he said vaccines are working against the Delta variant first identified in India. More about the lockdown easing plan here - including details for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where lockdown easing is happening at different paces.
2. Mixing vaccines gives a good immune response - study
A new study in the UK has found that mixing doses of the coronavirus vaccines gives people a robust immune response against the virus. The trial compared people with two doses of Pfizer or two of AstraZeneca, with people who had been given one of each. All combinations worked well, the research found - although deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said while there was no reason to change the UK rollout, it could be considered in the future.
3. UK travellers to Portugal and Malta must quarantine unless fully jabbed
We've heard a lot about the UK's traffic light system for foreign travel, but that's only half the obstacle to going abroad. Many countries have their own strict rules on letting Britons in, and Portugal, Malta and Hong Kong have now tightened their restrictions. People travelling from the UK to mainland Portugal now have to quarantine for 14 days unless they can prove they were fully vaccinated at least a fortnight ago, while Malta has said only "fully-vaccinated travellers" will be allowed to enter the country from the UK. More on travel rules here, or there's a guide to holidays in Spain, Portugal, Malta and other popular spots here.
4. Fresh Covid outbreaks emerge across Australia
Australia - which has managed to keep coronavirus cases low throughout the pandemic - is now seeing a spike across the country. It is the first time in months that cases have emerged in multiple parts of the country at the same time, with outbreaks in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia, as well as cases of the Delta variant in Sydney. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been holding emergency talks to discuss measures such as mandatory vaccinations for care home workers and new quarantine rules.
5. Wimbledon crowd gives standing ovation to Covid heroes
It has been the first day of Wimbledon - and among the VIPs invited to watch the action on Centre Court were some of the scientists who had worked on the Covid vaccine. When the announcer pointed them out, the crowd erupted into a rousing standing ovation. Prof Sarah Gilbert - the architect of the Oxford vaccine who you can read about here - could be seen looking around the court and smiling. Watch the emotional moment here:
And there's more...
As Boris Johnson pushes for as many people to get vaccinated as possible by the lockdown lifting in two weeks, here's what over-18s need to know about getting the vaccine.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
