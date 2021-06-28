Covid-19: End of lockdown in England still on for 19 July, and mixing vaccines

With just a fortnight to go until the planned lifting of all coronavirus rules in England, new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he sees "no reason to go beyond" the target date of 19 July. In his first statement to MPs since starting the job, Mr Javid said "no date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid" but that the aim was for two-thirds of UK adults to have had both doses by 19 July. And he said vaccines are working against the Delta variant first identified in India. More about the lockdown easing plan here - including details for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where lockdown easing is happening at different paces.