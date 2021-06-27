Sajid Javid replaces Hancock as health secretary
Sajid Javid has begun his job as health secretary after Matt Hancock resigned for breaching social distancing rules by kissing a colleague.
Mr Javid, who has held several key roles in government, said he was "honoured" to be asked to serve.
His return to the cabinet comes 16 months after his shock resignation as chancellor, six months into that role.
Labour has criticised the appointment, saying he had been an "architect of austerity" that weakened the NHS.
Mr Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday after pressure had been building for him to quit.
It followed the publication by the Sun of pictures and then a video of him and colleague Gina Coladangelo, who are both married with three children, kissing.
The newspaper said the images had been taken inside the Department of Health on 6 May.
Following the revelations, a number of Conservative MPs, as well as Labour and the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, had called for Mr Hancock to go.
Ms Coladangelo is also leaving her role as a non-executive director at the Department of Health.
Mr Hancock has ended his 15-year marriage to his wife, Martha, and the relationship with Ms Coladangelo is understood to be a serious one.
Mr Javid's return to a senior cabinet role comes after he abruptly left government in February last year.
At the time, the prime minister ordered him to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by Number 10 if he wanted to remain in post - conditions he said he was "unable to accept".
Mr Javid, who had clashed with the prime minister's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, chose to quit instead and was replaced by his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak.
Following news of his new appointment, Mr Javid tweeted: "Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time.
"I look forward to contributing to our fight against the pandemic, and serving my country from the cabinet once again."
In a video on Twitter explaining why he had resigned, Mr Hancock said he understood the "enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's why I have got to resign".
In his resignation letter, he apologised to his family and loved ones for "putting them through this".
In response, the prime minister said Mr Hancock "should leave office very proud of what you have achieved - not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us".
'Damning legacy'
But Labour's shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said the prime minister should have sacked Mr Hancock on Friday, when the revelations first emerged.
"Boris Johnson should have had the guts, the spine, the awareness, the judgement to sack [Matt Hancock] on Friday," he told BBC Breakfast on Sunday.
Mr Ashworth added that Mr Hancock's record on care homes, PPE, test and trace and sick pay for those isolating during the pandemic was "a damning legacy".
He also criticised Mr Javid's appointment, saying "given his record on austerity, it's a bit like putting fox in charge of the chicken coop".
Before serving as chancellor, Mr Javid was home secretary.
He has also led the housing, communities, business and culture departments.
One of his first jobs as health secretary will be to examine the data ahead of England's proposed end to Covid restrictions on 19 July.
Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt described his appointment as an "excellent choice", saying it was the best possible news for social care because his time at the Department for Communities and Local Government meant he "gets it".