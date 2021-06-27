Covid-19: Matt Hancock resigns, and homeless eviction ban
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Matt Hancock resigns as health secretary after breaking Covid guidance
Matt Hancock has resigned as health secretary after breaching social distancing guidance, saying the government owes it to those "who have sacrificed so much" in the pandemic. It comes following increasing pressure on Mr Hancock to leave his role after photos emerged of him and senior aide Gina Coladangelo kissing. Mr Hancock and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were warned by senior Conservatives that the former health secretary's position was no longer tenable. His replacement has been confirmed as Sajid Javid, who has held several senior roles, including as chancellor and home secretary.
2. 'Hundreds' could be homeless when eviction ban ends
Suspending evictions last year "saved lives", Shelter Cymru said, but the imminent lifting of the ban could see swathes of people forced to flee their homes. The numbers could be in their "hundreds", the homeless charity has warned as it stressed that Wales' system will not cope with the increase in demand. The evictions ban in Wales, which came into force in December, lifts on 30 June. A similar ban in England ended on 31 May.
3. Hairdressers warn of apprenticeship crisis
The number of people starting hairdressing apprenticeships in England halved between 2016 and 2020, and now hairdressers fear there will be a future staffing crisis. Richard Lambert, the National Hair and Beauty Federation's chief executive, said he was concerned that "hairdressing is not seen any more as a suitable career". Customers may have queued outside hairdressers and barbers to get their unruly locks trimmed after measures eased, but Mr Lambert said opening with reduced capacity and months of closure meant many salons could not afford to recruit people who would not immediately generate income.
4. After Covid: 'I've blood clots and a braced leg, but I'm home'
"Do you feel better now daddy?," BBC journalist Bill Wilson's five-year-old daughter asked him as he hobbled into the house with a metal walking stick. She asked if he liked his "big sleep" in hospital, referring to the three months spent battling a severe case of coronavirus. Trapped for 88 days behind a facemask and plugged into a life support machine, Mr Wilson is among the less than 1% of coronavirus sufferers to be impacted in such a devastating way.
5. 'I spent £70,000 on pilot training but can't get a job'
The coronavirus pandemic grounded millions of flights all over the world. While most are all too aware of the impact this had on customers, the force felt by pilots is less well known. Timothy Short is one of many qualified pilots who is no longer in the aviation industry. He spent more than £70,000 on his training, which he is now paying back with the help of loans. Things have become so bad that the industry is advising would-be pilots to consider another profession. If you're still hoping to get away this summer, these are the destinations on the government's green list.
And there's more...
As walk-in vaccination centres open across England this weekend as part of a push to get all adults vaccinated by 19 July, do you know how soon can you have your second dose?
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- NEW FILM - TOGETHER: James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan as a locked-down couple falling apart
- "GROWING UP OUR HOME WAS NOT A HAPPY ONE": Ian Wright looks at domestic abuse in the UK