Covid-19: Matt Hancock resigns, and homeless eviction ban

The coronavirus pandemic grounded millions of flights all over the world. While most are all too aware of the impact this had on customers, the force felt by pilots is less well known. Timothy Short is one of many qualified pilots who is no longer in the aviation industry. He spent more than £70,000 on his training, which he is now paying back with the help of loans. Things have become so bad that the industry is advising would-be pilots to consider another profession. If you're still hoping to get away this summer, these are the destinations on the government's green list.