Covid-19: 'Grab a jab' under way and Covid families' anger at Hancock

Whether it's a dance class, a work meeting or a doctor's appointment, technology has allowed many of us to do more from home during lockdown. But for Ruby Jones it's also allowed her to keep her first full-time job. The disability activist, who works for the University of Exeter's Student Union, lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The connective tissue disorder sometimes requires Ruby to use a wheelchair or crutches, and can also cause fatigue. She told the BBC: "I've done meetings from my bed with members of university senior management and I wouldn't have been in that room if it wasn't for the digital access." She said she created the hashtag #MyAccessiblePandemic on Twitter to highlight how the pandemic has improved accessibility for disabled people.