Covid-19: School isolation reviewed and 40,000 fans at England match

With frustration building over the number of children being required to isolate at home, having been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases at school, Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he will address the issue. Last week's figures showed more than 250,000 children in the UK were absent - the vast majority close contacts of positive cases. The Scottish government is also reviewing its approach while, in Wales, the education minister says he's looking at ways to ensure the numbers isolating are not disproportionate.