Covid-19: School isolation reviewed and 40,000 fans at England match
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. School Covid isolation rules could end in autumn
With frustration building over the number of children being required to isolate at home, having been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases at school, Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he will address the issue. Last week's figures showed more than 250,000 children in the UK were absent - the vast majority close contacts of positive cases. The Scottish government is also reviewing its approach while, in Wales, the education minister says he's looking at ways to ensure the numbers isolating are not disproportionate.
2. Masks upgrade 'cuts Covid infection risk'
Research suggests close-fit FFP3 masks - designed to filter out airborne virus particles - could offer health workers up to 100% protection from coronavirus. After finding staff on Covid wards faced a risk 47 times higher than colleagues on wards kept free from infection, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust issued FFP3 masks during December's second coronavirus wave. The rate of infections dropped to the level on non-Covid wards, says the research, which is yet to be peer reviewed.
3. No flights to Hong Kong amid variant concerns
Hong Kong is banning all flights from the UK from Thursday, to curb the spread of the Delta variant of Covid. The UK is to be classified as an "extremely high-risk" country, the highest rating Hong Kong has for pandemic travel, meaning anyone who has recently spent more than two hours in Britain will be barred from flying to Hong Kong from any airport.
4. Parents 'treated like criminals' as son lay dying
For many, the pain of losing loved ones has been magnified by restrictions on visits imposed in the face of the pandemic. The parents of Ollie Bibby, 27, say they were treated "like criminals" as they were prevented from seeing their son during his final weeks in hospital with leukaemia. Here's their story.
5. 40,000 at Wembley for England-Germany match
Relaxed restrictions mean 40,000 fans will be at Wembley for England's Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany this evening. The vast majority will be willing the home side to avenge a series of defeats in tournament football. England manager Gareth Southgate, who missed a crucial penalty in his side's Euro 96 defeat to their rivals, says his players have a chance to create happier memories.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Here's what's happening with plans to end restrictions.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.