Covid: Push to close the gap in vaccine uptake
By Hazel Shearing
BBC News
- Published
Progress is being made to "close the gap" in the uptake of Covid vaccines, with more people from ethnic minority backgrounds booking jabs, the medical director of primary care for NHS England has said.
But Dr Nikki Kanani - who is also a working GP - said the government was not "tackling all of the hesitancy".
She said NHS staff were now preparing a "weekend of walk-ins" to get jabs done.
More than 60% of the adult population in the UK has now had both doses.
Speaking during a Downing Street briefing, Dr Kanani said that between mid-March and mid-June, uptake rose from 75% to 86% among Asian people and from 55% to 68% for black people.
She said the vaccine programme was "overwhelmingly positive", but added: "We know some people are still anxious about coming forward for their vaccine".
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told the briefing there was "much more to do".
"We're honing in on areas where uptake is lower," he said, citing London as an example.