Covid: Minister defends VIP fans travelling to Wembley
- Published
VIP football fans and officials visiting the Wembley for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final would not be able to "just travel round the country", media minister John Whittingdale said.
Reports suggest up to 2,500 people will be allowed to attend the matches without having to quarantine.
Critics argue it could impact public health and is inconsistent with restrictions on UK citizens.
Currently arrivals to the UK from most countries must quarantine for 10 days.
Mr Whittingdale also defended plans for 60,000 spectators to attend matches, part of the next stage of the government's test programme for events, and said talks were ongoing with Uefa about what restrictions might be in place.
He said: "We are still talking to Uefa about the exact restrictions but if people are allowed in to attend the match then they won't necessarily be allowed to just travel round the country they will be coming in for a specific purpose."
He added that players and staff from other teams had been travelling for matches and had been "subject to strict restrictions in terms of coming to the country staying in a designated place, going to the match and then going out again".
Fans attending matches at Wembley need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination, which means two vaccine doses, 14 days before the fixture they are attending.
Former Conservative minister David Davis told the Daily Telegraph the decision was "morally inconsistent" with the stance taken towards UK citizens.