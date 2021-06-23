Covid-19: Travel industry demands rules easing and new drug trialled for treatment
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Travel industry demands easing of rules
With the government looking into plans for fully vaccinated people to have quarantine-free travel, industry bosses are seeking to increase pressure to ease the rules around foreign trips. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the plans for England had not been "clinically advised yet". But industry body Abta - representing travel agents and tour operators - estimates that 195,000 travel jobs have either been lost during the pandemic or are at risk. Other tourism bosses have also spoken out in favour of the rules being relaxed. Follow our live page for developments on this story.
2. Drug used for parasitic infections trialled for treatment
A drug most commonly used to treat parasitic infections such as river blindness, spread by flies, is being trialled as a treatment for Covid-19. The drug - Ivermectin - has become controversial because it's being promoted for use across Latin America and in South Africa, despite being so far unproven. There have been previous studies but they've been considered small or of low quality. Now the University of Oxford is conducting a study where over-50s with Covid symptoms will take the medication to see if it keeps them out of hospital.
3. New curbs as Sydney fights 'dangerous' Covid outbreak
Australian officials concerned about the "extremely contagious" Delta variant are imposing sweeping new restrictions across Sydney following a fast-growing Covid outbreak. There had been almost no restrictions for most of the year but the city's 5.3 million residents will have to wear masks indoors, and many will be banned from travelling out of area. The changes come after 16 new infections were reported on Wednesday, which brings the cluster there to 37 cases.
4. Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic
Soaring stock markets and property prices helped boost the wealth of the wealthy during the pandemic. Research by Credit Suisse found more than five million people became millionaires across the world in 2020, despite economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic. That's a jump from 5.2 million to 56.1 million globally. Read more here.
5. Suits out and T-shirts in?
Demand for cosy clothes during the pandemic has brought the "casualisation" of fashion to a whole new level, says the chairman and chief executive of Foot Locker Richard Johnson. "As people do go back, I think their wardrobe will change, their uniform will change a bit," he adds. So are suits out and T-shirts, trainers and fleeces in? Find out here.
With the government working on plans for fully vaccinated people to have quarantine-free travel from amber list countries, here's what you need to know about going abroad.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
