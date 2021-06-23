Covid-19: Travel industry demands rules easing and new drug trialled for treatment

A drug most commonly used to treat parasitic infections such as river blindness, spread by flies, is being trialled as a treatment for Covid-19. The drug - Ivermectin - has become controversial because it's being promoted for use across Latin America and in South Africa, despite being so far unproven. There have been previous studies but they've been considered small or of low quality. Now the University of Oxford is conducting a study where over-50s with Covid symptoms will take the medication to see if it keeps them out of hospital.