Covid-19: Delay to Scotland easing, and Wembley to admit 60,000 fans

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that her government aims to have all legal coronavirus restrictions lifted on 9 August. She told MSPs there would be a delay to the easing of lockdown to allow more people to get their vaccinations. Ms Sturgeon added that the Scottish government would not recommend a widespread return to offices in August and that some settings would still require masks to be worn. The government's original "route map" out of lockdown would have seen the whole of Scotland move to level zero from next Monday. That has now been pushed back to 19 July - the same date as restrictions are eased in England.