Long Covid: 'I've blood clots, a braced leg and damaged heart... but I'm home'

It was hard to believe that just 12 weeks earlier I thought I was suffering no more than a seasonal chest infection, and that a few days in hospital on oxygen would see me right. But that optimism turned into a nightmare spun out over 88 days from late November to late February. "You were very, very critically ill," my wife tells me now, "the normal respiratory ventilator was not working for you." Coronavirus hits less than 1% of sufferers in the devastating way it affected me.