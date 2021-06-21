Covid-19: Autumn booster jab call, and some change for rail commuters

There's a new flexible season ticket if you travel by train two or three days a week. The move is part of the government's shake-up of rail services which comes into effect from 2023 - but as there's a trend for more home-working, accelerated by the pandemic, this part of the reform is being introduced from today. The new tickets can be used for eight days in a month and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says they will offer "greater freedom and choice... simpler ticketing and a fairer fare". While the changes will persuade some people to choose rail travel, the independent watchdog Transport Focus warns the new flexible tickets won't be the best option for everyone.