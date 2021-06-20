Covid: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths and outdoor civil weddings
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Brazil hits 500,000 deaths
The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world after the US. Intensive care units in most states are currently running at close to capacity as the country deals with a third wave of infections. Experts have warned that hundreds of thousands more are likely to die because of the slow rollout of vaccines and the start of winter. BBC Reality Check has examined the spread of Covid in Brazil.
2. Queues at pop-up vaccine centres
Queues have formed outside pop-up vaccination centres across England amid a major push to offer vaccinations to every adult. Football grounds and parks are among the venues being used. Anyone aged 18 or over is now able to book a jab. According to the latest figures, more than 42m people in the UK have had their first jab and more than 31m have had their second. You can find out all the information about the UK's vaccine rollout here.
3. Outdoor weddings get the go ahead
Civil wedding and partnership ceremonies will be allowed to take place outdoors for the first time in England and Wales from 1 July. A relaxation of restrictions from tomorrow will increase the number of people able to attend weddings and civil partnerships. But social distancing rules remain in place, limiting the number of guests who can attend a ceremony if it is held indoors. Read more about how weddings are affected by the Covid rules here.
4. India's 'Flying Sikh' dies from Covid
One of India's greatest athletes, Milkha Singh, has died from Covid-related complications, aged 91. Popularly known as "the Flying Sikh", Singh won four Asian gold medals and finished fourth in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. In 2013, his story was turned into the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Run Milkha Run.
5. Cardiff Singer of the World winner crowned
The BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition has been won by baritone Gihoon Kim. The event has launched the careers of some of the biggest names in opera - such as Sir Bryn Terfel. But Covid rules meant audiences were not allowed at the city's St David's Hall this year and the judging panel and musicians remained socially distanced.
The Delta variant of the virus causing Covid-19 has caused infections to spike in the UK once more. But why it is spreading so quickly?
