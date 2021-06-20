Covid: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths and outdoor civil weddings

Queues have formed outside pop-up vaccination centres across England amid a major push to offer vaccinations to every adult. Football grounds and parks are among the venues being used. Anyone aged 18 or over is now able to book a jab. According to the latest figures, more than 42m people in the UK have had their first jab and more than 31m have had their second. You can find out all the information about the UK's vaccine rollout here.