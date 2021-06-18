Covid: UK cases continue to rise and Lloyd Webber rejects PM's offer

Staff at publishers Bloomsbury who return to the office when it reopens will be required to be vaccinated, the firm has said. The company told The Bookseller magazine, which first reported the story, that it had taken both "medical and scientific advice". "The simple fact is that this virus is still extremely dangerous," the publisher said. It comes as many firms weigh up the necessity of workforce vaccinations. The government has announced that care home workers in England will be required to have a vaccination or risk losing their jobs.