Covid-19: 'Watershed moment' for vaccines and a tearful reunion after a year apart
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. All adults able to book Covid jab in England
People aged 18 and over in England will be invited to book their first Covid-19 jab later, in what the NHS is describing as a "watershed moment". About 1.5 million texts are to be sent to people aged 18 to 20 today. "Offering all adults a jab less than 200 days after the programme launched is one of our country's greatest collective achievements," says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
2. Retail sales down as shoppers dine out
Retail sales fell by 1.4% between April and May as people went to reopened bars and restaurants, meaning they spent less at supermarkets, according to the Office for National Statistics. It says non-food sales were up, with household goods stores reporting strong growth. The proportion of online sales dipped as people returned to physical shops.
3. Surgery disruption to affect millions - researchers
Disruption to surgery in England and Wales during the pandemic will continue to affect millions of patients for years, researchers in Swansea and London say. Hospitals completed 1.5 million fewer surgical procedures in 2020 than would be expected from trends in previous years, a drop of about 33%. The NHS says the shortfall occurred "because fewer people came forward for care".
4. Number of wedding guests to depend on venue size
Rules covering indoor wedding and civil partnerships receptions, as well as wakes, in Wales are to change from Monday, with the number who can attend determined by the size of the venue, the Welsh government says. First Minister Mark Drakeford will also announce a four-week pause to further lifting of lockdown rules later, amid concerns over the Delta variant.
5. Twins, 92, reunited after year apart
There was a tearful reunion when twins Minnie Walsh and Patrick Speed were finally able to see each other after a year in different units of the same care home. The pair are able to spend time together again after both received their Covid-19 vaccinations, with Mr Speed saying: "We were born together and we are back together." Ms Walsh says the reunion left them "full of joy".
