Covid-19: No major Wales unlocking before July and masks at Ascot Ladies Day
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. No major unlocking in Wales before July
Concern about the Delta variant means Covid restrictions in Wales are unlikely to be significantly relaxed until July, the BBC has been told. Ministers have been looking at permitting more people to meet indoors. But Welsh government sources are downplaying expectations ahead of a scheduled announcement by First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday. With cases rising, sources say there will not be big changes in the rules for the next four weeks.
2. Self-isolating staff can be placed on furlough
Employers can claim from the furlough scheme for staff who are self-isolating, it has emerged. The little-known entitlement was first reported by Politico's London Playbook after emails from civil servants complaining about government guidance were leaked. It exists despite government guidance stating it is not what the scheme is intended for. One email from a civil servant said the Treasury was "reluctant" to say the scheme could be used in such a way.
3. Hancock defended as 'successful genius'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been described as a "successful genius" after he was allegedly branded "hopeless" in text messages from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg rallied to Mr Hancock's defence after the PM's former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, released expletive-laden WhatsApp messages on Wednesday criticising the health secretary. Mr Rees-Mogg dismissed them as "trivia", adding that Mr Hancock's work during the pandemic had made the world safer. However, Labour accused the government of incompetence in handling Covid.
4. Halfords facing 'acute' bike supply challenges
Halfords has warned it faces "acute" challenges with bike supplies after Covid restrictions led to surging demand and local lockdowns affected manufacturers in Asia. Restrictions in local travel and overseas holidays contributed to a rise in bike sales of 54.1% in the year to 2 April. But global bike supplies have been hampered by shortages of components such as brakes, as well as raw materials.
5 Masks and millinery at Ascot Ladies' Day
Thousands of racegoers have combined their finest head-turning millinery with matching face masks for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot. The five-day horse racing event is open to 12,000 spectators this year after it was held without racegoers last year because of the pandemic. And visitors have been making the most of the occasion. Here is a selection of some of this year's visitors in their fabulous finery.
And there's more...
Rising coronavirus infections rates have led to a four-week delay in all restrictions being lifted in England. What difference does waiting another month make? We've had a look.
