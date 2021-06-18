Covid and pregnancy: Advice in five South Asian languages
- Published
As the Covid vaccine is being rolled out to younger age groups, what should you do if you're expecting a baby, breastfeeding or trying to have a baby?
BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand what the science says in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.
Does the vaccine have any effects on fertility for both men and women? Doctors have answered some commonly asked questions about pregnancy and the Covid vaccine.