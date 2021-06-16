Covid-19: 'Hopeless' Hancock claims, and the wedding day dilemma
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM called Hancock hopeless on WhatsApp - Cummings
Boris Johnson's former top adviser has released images of private messages which appear to show the prime minister calling the health secretary "hopeless". Dominic Cummings, who left Downing Street at the end of last year, claims No 10 and Matt Hancock have "repeatedly lied" about failures in dealing with coronavirus. A Downing Street spokesperson wouldn't go into the allegations, but said the PM backs Mr Hancock. It's not the first tirade by Mr Cummings - only last month he made seven explosive claims about what he saw as mistakes made by the government in the pandemic. Here's how Mr Hancock responded.
2. Children unlikely to get vaccine
There's been much speculation over vaccines for children in the UK but now the BBC understands a mass vaccination programme for 12 to 17-year-olds is unlikely any time soon. However certain groups of children may still be offered a vaccine. The reason behind the decision is unclear, but children are known to be at extremely low risk of severe disease. Our health correspondent James Gallagher considers whether all children should get the vaccine.
3. Goldman Sachs delays return to the office
Back in February, Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon described working from home as "an aberration". The bank told all of its workers to get ready to return to the office in June. But, after the government extended coronavirus restrictions to 19 July, Goldman Sachs has delayed its plans. Wondering if you can ask to carry on working from home? The short answer is yes, you can ask, but your boss doesn't have to let you.
4. Deaf woman takes legal action over Covid briefings
A deaf campaigner is taking legal action against the government, after complaining that it failed to provide in-person British Sign Language interpreters at No 10 Covid briefings. Katherine Rowley, 36, from Leeds, says the lack of access to information caused her frustration and stress during her pregnancy. The government says an interpreter was available on the BBC News Channel and BBC iPlayer, which could be accessed via Freeview.
5. 'I do' - but not quite yet
As the lifting of restrictions in England is put on hold, wedding couples are trying to make up their minds whether to postpone their big day. For Kathy Leather, from Malvern, Worcestershire, going ahead now would be like a trifle without the jelly. "You can't have a celebration without chatting and dancing and singing, so we can't do it." Instead, Kathy and Steve Lloyd, her partner of 19 years, will spend what would have been their wedding day volunteering at a vaccination centre. Confused by all the rule changes? We've got all you need to know about weddings wherever you are in the UK here.
And there's more...
As the questions keep coming, we keep doing our best to answer them. Will school proms be able to go ahead from 21 June? It looks like good news. Schools can host leavers' celebrations so long as they complete risk assessments and stick to government guidance for schools and events.
