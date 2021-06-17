East Kent hospitals: The failings that led to baby deaths

Harry Richford's death was initially classed as "expected" by the hospital, and they failed to inform the coroner of the incident. Only after the Richfords fought for an inquest, which last year found the trust liable for Harry's death, did the trust leadership team finally accept they had a problem and NHS England launched an independent investigation into maternity care, which has now been contacted by at least 200 families. The NHS also sent its chief midwife to work with the trust in 2020.