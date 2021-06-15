Covid vaccine to be required for England care home staff
Vaccinations are to be made compulsory for care home staff working with older people in England, the BBC understands.
The move, first reported in the Guardian, is expected to be announced by the government in the next few days.
Care staff are expected to be given 16 weeks to have the jab - or face being redeployed away from frontline care or lose their jobs.
The government is also set to begin consultations on compulsory vaccination for other health and care staff.
Care organisations have warned that compulsory vaccinations could cause significant difficulties in a sector which already struggles to recruit.
The government, however, is believed to have considerable concerns about low take-up of the vaccine in some areas, including London.