Covid-19: Scotland to delay easing restrictions and NHS to 'finish the job' on jabs

All adults in England will be able to book their first Covid vaccination by the end of the week, according to NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens. He said the health service would "finish the job" of the vaccination programme to the "greatest extent possible" over the next four weeks - with the aim to offer second doses to two-thirds of adults by 19 July when restrictions are now set to ease. So far nearly 42 million people in the UK have received their first jab while more than 30 million are fully vaccinated. You can find out more about the UK's vaccination programme here.