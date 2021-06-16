Covid-19: Compulsory jabs and another life-saving treatment found
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Jabs to be compulsory for England's care home staff
"Our priority is to make sure people in care homes are protected," says the government as plans to make Covid vaccinations compulsory among those staff in England are revealed. The BBC has been told jabs will become mandatory for anyone working in homes that care for older people, with further a consultation on rolling this out to other health and care staff. It will mean that staff who aren't medically exempt face being redeployed away from frontline care or could lose their jobs if they don't get vaccinated within 16 weeks.
2. Another life-saving Covid treatment found
Another life-saving treatment has been found been a year on from the discovery that a cheap steroid drug prevented Covid deaths, according to researchers. The therapy is a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies, which neutralise the virus, rather than dampen the body's inflammatory response to it. Results from the Recovery trial suggest it could help one in three of those in hospital with severe Covid. Or for every 100 patients treated, experts calculate, it would save six lives. Kimberley Featherstone (pictured below) says she feels "very lucky" to have received the treatment when she was in hospital with Covid.
3. UK inflation jumps to 2.1% in May
UK inflation jumped to 2.1% in the the 12 months to May, after as the rising cost of clothes, fuel, food and drink pushed the rate above the Bank of England's 2% target. The Consumer Price Index measure of inflation rose from 1.5% in the year to April, according to the Office for National Statistics. Inflation is now at its highest since before the pandemic. The May rise was above most economists' forecasts of an increase of about 1.8%.
4. MPs to vote on delaying England's lockdown easing
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of a delay to the planned lifting of all restrictions on 21 June will be put before MPs later. They will discuss, then vote on extending emergency Covid laws in England for another four weeks, amid concern over rising cases. On Monday Mr Johnson said the delay would give the NHS "a few more crucial weeks" to get people vaccinated. Labour is likely to support extending the rules and the government is expected to win the vote.
5. 'Holiday? I'd rather be down on the allotment'
During the coronavirus pandemic, waiting lists for allotments have swelled. The BBC visited one site to find out what these small patches of land mean to those who cultivate them.
And there's more...
The Delta variant of Covid-19 has changed how the virus is spreading, and has resulted in delays in restrictions being lifted. What are the symptoms? BBC's Ros Atkins explains.
