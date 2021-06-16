Covid-19: Compulsory jabs and another life-saving treatment found

Another life-saving treatment has been found been a year on from the discovery that a cheap steroid drug prevented Covid deaths, according to researchers. The therapy is a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies, which neutralise the virus, rather than dampen the body's inflammatory response to it. Results from the Recovery trial suggest it could help one in three of those in hospital with severe Covid. Or for every 100 patients treated, experts calculate, it would save six lives. Kimberley Featherstone (pictured below) says she feels "very lucky" to have received the treatment when she was in hospital with Covid.