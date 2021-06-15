Daniel Morgan: Met Police accused of corruption in report
An independent panel has accused the Met Police of "a form of institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.
Its first objective was to "protect itself" for not acknowledging its failures since the 1987 murder, panel chairman Baroness O'Loan said.
Mr Morgan's family, and the public, are owed an apology, her report said.
He was killed with an axe in the car park of a pub in south-east London.
Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over the father of two's death, with the Metropolitan Police admitting corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.
In a statement through their lawyer, Mr Morgan's family said: "We welcome the recognition that we - and the public at large - have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover-up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day."
Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Commons the report was "deeply alarming" and revealed a "litany of mistakes" by the Met Police.
She said the behaviour of the force "irreparably damaged the chances of successful prosecution".
Mr Morgan, from Llanfrechfa near Cwmbran in south Wales, died in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham on 10 March 1987.
Failures criticised by the panel include procedural errors - the crime scene was not searched - and forensic work was of so poor a standard it was described by a senior officer in the second investigation as "pathetic".
"In many respects that investigation was not compliant with the policies and procedures in force at the time," the report says.
"From the beginning, there were allegations that police officers were involved in the murder, and that corruption by police officers played a part in protecting the murderer(s) from being brought to justice."