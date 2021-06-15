Covid: Matt Hancock doesn't expect further delay to lifting restrictions
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted he does not expect any further delay to the final easing of coronavirus restrictions in England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that measures would remain in place until 19 July because of the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Mr Johnson said that would be the "terminus date" for the remaining restrictions on social contact.
But some Conservative MPs are concerned they could stay in force for longer.
Scientists advising the government had warned of a "significant resurgence" in people needing hospital treatment for Covid-19 if stage four of easing the lockdown went ahead as planned on 21 June.
The prime minister said a four-week delay would allow more people to get vaccinated.
However, a few restrictions are being lifted on 21 June, including the limit on wedding guest numbers - although venues will still have to adhere to social distancing rules.
Hospitality, wedding and night-time entertainment businesses are among those to have criticised the delay.
Addressing MPs on Monday evening, Mr Hancock said the decision had been made with a "heavy heart" but the race between the vaccines and the virus "isn't over yet".
Conservative MP Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, asked Mr Hancock to confirm that 19 July was a "terminus date".
The health secretary said he concurred with the prime minister entirely about the 19 July end date.
"Our goal is to make sure we get as much vaccination done between now and then - especially those second doses - to make sure we can open up safely, even if there is a rise in cases," he told the House of Commons.
He said extra testing facilities and access to vaccines would be rolled out in more areas of the country, while vaccinations would be opened up on Tuesday in England to people aged 23 and 24.
What is changing from 21 June?
- The number of guests at weddings and wakes will no longer be limited to 30
- But venues will have to adhere to social distancing and hosts will have to do a risk assessment
- Table service will be required - with six people per table - and no indoor dance floors allowed
- Care home residents will no-longer have to isolate for 14 days after returning from visits outside. Exceptions will include high-risk trips such as overnight hospital stays
The delay means limits remain on how many people can meet, with groups of up to 30 allowed to meet outdoors and up to six people or two households allowed indoors.
However, 15 coronavirus pilot events will continue as planned, including some upcoming Euro 2020 games, Wimbledon and arts and music performances. Attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.
Capacity limits will continue at other venues and nightclubs will stay closed.
Advice to work from home where possible will remain in place.
The extension of restrictions will be put to a Commons vote, which could trigger a sizeable Conservative backbench rebellion, with a debate expected on Wednesday.
Mr Johnson said two-thirds of adults would have been offered two coronavirus jabs by 19 July, including all vulnerable groups.
The gap between doses for over-40s in England will be reduced from 12 to eight weeks.
And the target to offer all adults a first dose will be brought forward to 19 July.
New analysis by Public Health England showed two doses of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine were highly effective at preventing hospital admissions from the Delta variant.
PHE said the effectiveness was comparable to against the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in the UK.
The Night Time Industries Association said the delay to the roadmap was a "devastating blow" that would "drive down confidence in the sector to a new low", forcing more workers to leave the industry.
Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said thousands of jobs were "hanging in the balance", with venues no longer able to increase their capacity as planned.
Many pubs and restaurants are also trading at a loss because of social distancing measures.
Industry trade body UKHospitality called for additional financial support for affected businesses, saying the delay would cost the sector around £3bn in sales.
The government has said it will not extend the furlough scheme or other financial support further, despite the delay to the unlocking roadmap.
Under the furlough scheme, the government covers up to 80% of an employee's salary for the hours they cannot work because of the pandemic.
The scheme is due to run until the end of September but employers will have to help cover the cost from July.
Scientists have advised the government delaying by four weeks would reduce the peak in hospital admissions by between a third and a half.
Plans for easing coronavirus restrictions differ between the four UK nations.
All areas of Scotland are due to move to Level Zero Covid restrictions on 28 June - meaning bigger groups can gather in cafes, pubs and restaurants, although they will still have to observe social distancing.
Limits on indoor gatherings in Northern Ireland are scheduled to be relaxed on 21 June and the rules in Wales will be reviewed on 25 June.