Covid-19: Boris Johnson determined over 19 July and capacity crowds for Wimbledon finals

The UK jobs market is "showing signs of recovery", official figures suggest. Unemployment fell from 4.8% to 4.7% in the three months to April, while the number of vacancies between March and May was just 27,000 below pre-pandemic levels at 758,000. However, unemployment remains high in hospitality and those in the industry tell us it will continue to suffer as a result the four-week delay to the lifting of England's restrictions. Live music, theatre and other event managers say they've been dealt a "hammer blow".