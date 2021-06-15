Covid-19: Boris Johnson determined over 19 July and capacity crowds for Wimbledon finals
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Ministers confident restrictions will end on 19 July
Boris Johnson is "determined" the final coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in England on 19 July, Downing Street says. Some Conservative MPs have expressed concerns over the prospect of further postponements after the prime minister confirmed the date would be pushed back four weeks from 21 June to allow more people to be vaccinated.
2. 'Signs of recovery' in jobs market as hospitality reels
The UK jobs market is "showing signs of recovery", official figures suggest. Unemployment fell from 4.8% to 4.7% in the three months to April, while the number of vacancies between March and May was just 27,000 below pre-pandemic levels at 758,000. However, unemployment remains high in hospitality and those in the industry tell us it will continue to suffer as a result the four-week delay to the lifting of England's restrictions. Live music, theatre and other event managers say they've been dealt a "hammer blow".
3. 'You're going to have a wedding'
It wasn't all bad news in the prime minister's announcement. The 30-guest limit on the number of people allowed at a wedding in England is to be lifted, meaning Rick and Sophia (below) can celebrate with most of their loved ones. Watch how they reacted.
4. Insurers criticised over extent of Covid cover
While some travel insurers boast of offering "Covid cover", many policies exclude plausible scenarios, such as new lockdowns in the UK or a destination country, says consumer group Which? Having analysed 263 different policies, it found only two gave travellers all-round financial protection. The Association of British Insurers says people should take time to understand the scope of cover because "policies bought after the pandemic was declared are unlikely to cover cancellation due to Covid as it is a known risk".
5. Capacity crowds for Wimbledon finals
And here's something to cheer tennis and football fans. Wimbledon's men's and women's finals will be played in front of capacity Centre Court crowds of 15,000, with the tournament beginning with 50% ground capacity on 28 June, as part of the government's fan pilots. Wembley will also be able to host matches in the Euro 2020 knockout stages at 50% capacity - around 45,000.
