Covid: Lockdown easing in England delayed to 19 July
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
The final stage of easing lockdown restrictions in England is to be delayed for four weeks until 19 July, the prime minister has confirmed.
It means most remaining curbs on social contact will continue beyond 21 June, when they had been due to be lifted.
The limit on wedding guest numbers will be removed but venues will still have to adhere to other rules.
Boris Johnson said he was "confident" the delay would not need to be longer than four weeks.
Scientists advising the government had warned there could be a "significant resurgence" in people needing hospital treatment for Covid-19 if stage four of easing the lockdown went ahead on 21 June.
It comes amid rising cases, driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, which was first identified in India.
Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that going ahead with stage four on 21 June would mean "a real possibility that the virus will outrun the vaccines and that thousands more deaths would ensue which could otherwise have been avoided".
The delay would give the NHS "a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them", he said.
Although the number of guests at weddings and wakes will no longer be limited to 30, a number of restrictions on these events will remain.
Venues will have to adhere to social distancing and hosts will have to do a risk assessment.
Table service will be required - with six people per table - and no indoor dance floors will be allowed.
A dance floor outside would be advised against but the legal restrictions would only applies to indoor dancing.
Fifteen coronavirus pilot events will continue as planned before 19 July, including upcoming Euro 2020 games.
The pilots include a mix of indoor, outdoor, seated and unseated events.
But other venues and events must continue to operate with capacity limits and nightclubs must remain closed.
Limits on the number of people who can meet will also remain, with groups of up to 30 allowed to meet outdoors and up to six people or two households allowed to meet indoors.
Advice to work from home where possible will remain in place.