Covid-19: Lifting of England's lockdown delayed, and new common coronavirus symptoms
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. England's lockdown easing delayed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a four-week delay to the final lifting of England's restrictions. Remaining measures were due to be lifted in a week's time on 21 June, but concern over the more transmissible Delta variant has prompted a delay until 19 July. At a No 10 briefing, the PM said it was a "very difficult choice" but it was "sensible" to wait a little longer. "I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks," he said - adding there would be a review after two weeks and the government "reserved the possibility" of lifting restrictions earlier if conditions allowed. For weddings the current limit of 30 guests will be lifted on 21 June but a number of restrictions will remain, including social distancing requirements and no indoor dance floors.
2. 'Critical impact' on businesses
Delaying lockdown easing could have a "critical impact" on already struggling businesses and cost UK hospitality £3bn in lost sales, industry groups have told the BBC. There's also been warnings that theatre and live music risk "imminent catastrophe" and even "final collapse" as the return of full-capacity events is delayed. Nightclubs will also have to remain closed in England - and those who work for the industry have told BBC Newsbeat that one-week notice of an extension of restrictions is not enough.
3. New common Covid symptoms
Researchers say a headache, sore throat and runny nose are now the most commonly reported symptoms linked to Covid infection in the UK. Prof Tim Spector, who runs the Zoe Covid Symptom study, says catching the Delta variant can feel "more like a bad cold" for younger people. The classic Covid symptoms people should look out for, the NHS says, are a cough, fever and a loss of smell or taste. But Prof Spector says these are now less common, based on the data the Zoe team has been receiving from thousands of people.
4. Welsh jab rollout ahead
The Welsh government says it is six weeks ahead of schedule with its vaccine rollout, having now offered a Covid jab to every adult in Wales. It means a higher proportion of Wales' population has had a dose of a Covid vaccine than any other country with more than a million people. The nation's health minister Eluned Morgan says reaching the milestone before the original July target date is "remarkable". Meanwhile, the latest data shows 79.2% of the UK's adult population has had a first dose of a Covid vaccine.
5. Vaccine booster trial begins
Clinical trials have begun in Cambridge to see which Covid-19 vaccine works best as a third "booster" jab. Researchers at the Addenbrooke's Hospital site are recruiting about 180 participants for a national trial, which will test seven vaccines. The Cov-Boost study will give people a third dose of a vaccine to see whether it offers better protection against the virus than the standard two injections.
And there's more...
Euro 2020 is under way, but the government's decision to delay lifting restrictions in England means this year's tournament will be different. Read our explainer to find out how you can watch the games and stay within the rules.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "I HAVE FELT SUICIDAL": The impact of conversion therapy
- SCOTLAND'S GREATEST EUROS ANTHEM?: The return of the Tartan Army!