Covid-19: Lifting of England's lockdown delayed, and new common coronavirus symptoms

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a four-week delay to the final lifting of England's restrictions. Remaining measures were due to be lifted in a week's time on 21 June, but concern over the more transmissible Delta variant has prompted a delay until 19 July. At a No 10 briefing, the PM said it was a "very difficult choice" but it was "sensible" to wait a little longer. "I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks," he said - adding there would be a review after two weeks and the government "reserved the possibility" of lifting restrictions earlier if conditions allowed. For weddings the current limit of 30 guests will be lifted on 21 June but a number of restrictions will remain, including social distancing requirements and no indoor dance floors.