Martin Bashir: No evidence journalist rehired as cover-up - BBC report
There was no evidence journalist Martin Bashir was rehired by the BBC to cover up the circumstances around his Diana interview, a BBC inquiry has found.
The inquiry was commissioned after a report found Bashir acted in a "deceitful" way to get the interview.
The report said there was no doubt if the people involved in his hiring had known what is now known, Bashir "would have never been reappointed".
BBC director-general Tim Davie said it would reflect on the findings.