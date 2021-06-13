Euro 2020: Excitement builds as England face Croatia in opening game
By Francesca Gillett
BBC News
- Published
England fans are gathering around the country to watch the Three Lions take on Croatia in their first Euro 2020 match later.
About 22,500 supporters will be at Wembley Stadium for the 14:00 BST kick-off, and an official fan zone has been set up at London's Trafalgar Square.
Excited fans hope England could reach the final of a major tournament - and win - for the first time since 1966.
Ahead of the game, the England team urged fans to unite.
A video and statement released on England's official Twitter account called on supporters to avoid booing players or sending them abuse online, after some fans booed players who took the knee to protest against racism.
"It doesn't matter if you're black or white, red or blue," the message said. "This isn't politics, this isn't new. This is about humanity, community, equality. This summer, we need you, all of us, all of you. Because we are one team, one family, one England."
England players are set to continue making the gesture during the tournament.
Wembley Stadium is one of 11 venues across Europe hosting the tournament, which has been delayed for a year because of the pandemic.
Fans were allowed back in sports stadiums in England last month when coronavirus lockdown rules were relaxed, and Wembley will be open at 25% capacity for the first three group matches and last-16 tie.
Supporters at Wembley will also need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test before entry.
But if restrictions are eased further on 21 June - which Boris Johnson will announce on Monday - then capacity could be increased for the knockout stages.
Photos on Sunday morning showed the stadium ready for fans amid glorious sunshine and blue skies, with temperatures forecast to reach 28C (82.4F).
In London, an official fan zone has been set up in London's Trafalgar Square, where England matches will be shown on a big screen.
The first two matches, which take place before the 21 June lockdown easing date, are socially distanced and for key workers only. Tickets were allocated through a free public ballot.
Sunday's match is the third meeting between England and Croatia at a major tournament.
Croatia broke English hearts when they denied England a place in the World Cup final in 2018 after beating England 2-1 at the semi-final in Moscow.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who played in that game three years ago, described Euro 2020 as a "massive moment for the country".
This is England's 10th European Championship. No team but England has ever played as many games in the tournament without ever reaching the final.
Two other fixtures are also taking place on Sunday: North Macedonia plays its first major championship game against Austria in Bucharest and the Netherlands face Ukraine in Amsterdam.
Football supporters was left reeling on Saturday evening after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed and needed emergency treatment on the pitch during his team's game against Finland.
The 29-year-old now remains stable in hospital and has sent his greetings to his national team-mates, Danish football officials said.
