Covid-19: Calls to delay lockdown lifting, and Delta variant more spreadable

Euro 2020 is finally kicking off this evening after it was delayed due to the pandemic (and yes, it decided to keep its somewhat outdated name). Not interested? Check out the football-hater's guide to surviving the tournament, with excellent tips on the best pre-prepared banter. And for those who are interested, watching this year's tournament will look different for many. Covid rules will put paid to packed pubs - owners are being told to risk assess their TV positioning and football commentary volumes. Find out how to watch the games with your friends here.