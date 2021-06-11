Duchess of Cambridge: I can't wait to meet Lilibet Diana
The Duchess of Cambridge has said she "can't wait" to meet her new niece, Lilibet Diana.
Catherine said she wished the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newborn daughter "all the very best", at a G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall.
"We haven't met her yet," she told reporters. "I hope that will be soon."
The duchess was quizzed about her new niece after meeting US First Lady Jill Biden for the first time on a joint visit to a Cornish school.
Prince Harry and Meghan announced the birth of Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday.
She was born in a Californian hospital on 4 June, and named in honour of Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and grandmother, the Queen.
Asked by a journalist whether she had any wishes for Lilibet, Catherine said: "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her."
The duchess was also asked whether she had spoken with Meghan via video-calling app FaceTime. "No I haven't," she replied.
The questions came at the end of Catherine and Dr Biden's visit to a primary school, where they had been discussing children's early years development.
The pair toured a classroom meeting some younger children at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, which teaches four to 11-year-olds.
They also brought carrots which were fed by pupils to the school's pet rabbits.
Catherine and her husband, Prince William, are taking part in their first G7 event, a sign of their progression as senior royals.
Later, Prince William and Catherine will join the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the summit's leaders' reception at the Eden project.
Afterwards, Prince William will join his father to host a reception for leaders and chief executives of some of the world's biggest companies, where they will discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle climate change.
