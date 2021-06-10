Covid-19: Delta variant makes up 91% of new UK cases as US overtakes as hardest hit

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, spent four hours today being questioned by MPs over his handling of the pandemic. During his testimony, he said that the Delta variant, first discovered in India, now makes up 91% of new coronavirus cases in the UK. He also responded to claims by the former aide to the prime minister, Dominic Cummings, that delays to lockdowns and mistakes by Mr Hancock and others had needlessly cost "tens of thousands" of lives. Mr Hancock said locking down earlier than 23 March 2020 would have gone against the scientific advice at the time. He also rejected Cummings's claims that he had lied about care home testing.