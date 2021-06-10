BBC News

Queen marks what would have been Philip's 100th birthday with new rose

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionKeith Weed presented the Queen with the shrub rose, which should grow to around 70cm tall

The Queen has been gifted a new rose named after the Duke of Edinburgh, to mark the day that would have been his 100th birthday.

She said the flower "looks lovely" and that it was a "very kind" tribute.

The rose was bred by the Royal Horticultural Society and planted in the gardens at Windsor Castle last week.

Prince Philip died in April aged 99, just nine weeks before he was due to turn 100.

The Duke of Edinburgh Rose is deep pink, dappled with white lines and double-flowered.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFor every rose sold, £2.50 will be donated to a charity fund set up in memory of the duke

One was presented to the Queen wrapped in brown paper by Keith Weed, the president of the Royal Horticultural Society.

Mr Weed said: "It's a commemorative rose for all the marvellous things that he did over his lifetime and for everyone to remember so much that he did."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionTold there are now 30 million gardeners in the UK - a rise of 10% - the Queen said: "That's very good."

Related Topics

More on this story