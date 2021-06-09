Covid-19: Extra testing in north-west England and how long do you spend online? Published 21 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Extra testing in north-west England

Extra testing and a push for vaccinations saw infection rates drop in Bolton, a Covid hotspot in north-west England. This approach is now being replicated elsewhere in the region where cases of the Delta variant are rising. The military will step in to carry out extra tests in Greater Manchester and Lancashire, which account for 90% of the areas with the highest infection rates in England, according to last week's data.

2. How long do you spend online?

How often are you online every day? A survey of media habits carried out by regulator Ofcom found UK adults spent an average of three hours and 47 minutes online daily during the pandemic. Shoppers in the UK spent more than £110bn online in 2020 - a rise of almost half - gaming increased and people were glued to their phones. However, the report noted the digital divide, saying "lockdown had a greater effect on people who are digitally excluded".

3. US eases travel rules for 61 countries - but not UK

The US has eased travel restrictions for many countries - with 61 being lowered from a Level 4 "avoid all travel" rating. Its public health agency updated its criteria on Monday which means places such as France, Spain and Italy are now Level 3, allowing fully-vaccinated passengers to go to these areas. But most passengers from the UK are still banned from travelling to the US.

4. Why Covid has made it harder for young women to get jobs

Globally more than 600 million people aged 15-24 are estimated to be out of work, with young women having been the most affected, according to the International Labour Organization. We've spoken to women in Lebanon, Kenya and the UK to hear their stories.

media caption More than 600 million people aged 15-24 are thought to be unemployed, with women most affected

5. Will we be allowed to hug strangers again?

For years, people have stood on streets holding 'FREE HUGS' signs. Then the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic which stopped the movement. BBC health reporter, Laura Foster, has spoken to some of them to find out what they think.

media caption Does Covid mean the end of hugging strangers?

And there's more...

The government should be announcing its decision about England's reopening date in less than a week. While we wait for that, here are four key numbers to watch out for in the coming days.

