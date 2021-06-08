Covid-19: More help for north-west England and pub uncertainty
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Support for north-west England
Military support and supervised testing in schools are among extra measures being rolled out in Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire - to help tackle a rise in cases of the Delta variant. People have also been advised to minimise travel in and out of the area and avoid meeting indoors. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the package is based on "what's working in Bolton", which saw its infection rates drop after being offered enhanced support. Check the Covid cases in your area.
2. Vaccinating Scottish children
Children in Scotland between 12 and 15-years-old will be vaccinated as quickly as possible if experts recommend it, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says. It comes after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for use among the age group by the UK's medicines regulator last week. The Scottish government is now awaiting advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization on whether it should begin vaccinating children. So, who can get a vaccine now?
3. Football fans to show proof of vaccine
England's Euro 2020 group matches at Wembley Stadium in the upcoming European Football Championships will be the UK's first sporting events where proof of being fully vaccinated will be used to gain entry. UK-based ticket holders aged 11 or over will be asked to show evidence both doses have been received at least 14 days before the match, to enter. Those not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.
4. Pub uncertainty
Less than a quarter of pubs are confident they will still be in business at the end of the summer, figures from the Office for National Statistics show, after prolonged closures since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Only 24% have a high level of faith they will survive the next three months, compared with 44% for all types of company.
5. Covid in rural India
The second wave of Covid-19 ravaged India as hospitals and then crematoriums ran out of space. While cities were first hit, the second wave soon reached rural parts of the country. Watch below as the BBC's Vikas Pandey and Anshul Verma visit villages in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, one of the worst-hit, to investigate alleged under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths in rural India.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
