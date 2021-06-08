Covid-19: Holidaymakers race back from Portugal and G7 pressed over vaccine donations
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Scramble to return as Portugal joins amber list
British holidaymakers have been describing a race against time to make it back from Portugal before the country was moved to the amber list. Many of them tell of their frustration at having to cut short trips, rearrange flights and fork out hundreds of pounds to get back in time for the 4am deadline, after which arrivals must isolate for 10 days. We look at what's happening with foreign travel - and what it means for the industry.
2. Donate jabs now or risk wasting doses - Unicef
Celebrities are backing a charity's call for the G7 group of rich nations to donate 20% of their vaccines to poorer countries by August to prevent millions of doses being wasted. Unicef says the developing world needs a steady supply because it does not have the resources to distribute and administer them all at once. The UK and others have promised to donate their surplus doses - but they are being asked to give more earlier.
3. NHS staff burn-out at an emergency level, say MPs
Many NHS and care workers were exhausted and overstretched even before the pandemic because of staff shortages, according to a group of MPs. The health and social care committee says staff in England are now so burnt out it risks the future of the health service, and says the NHS needs to get better at "workforce planning".
4. Return of the five-day office week?
The five-day office week could become the norm again within two years, according to the Centre for Cities think tank. A blend of home and office work is expected to be popular while the UK recovers from the pandemic but some analysts then anticipate a shift back to pre-Covid working patterns for many.
5. 'I thought I would never see my mum again'
You might remember the sisters who became internet stars thanks to a viral video of their surprise reunion with their mum, who they had not seen for nine weeks during the UK's first Covid wave. We catch up with Hettie, eight, and Bella, 10, as they re-watch the emotional clip, which was viewed more than nine million times in a year.
With people aged 25 to 29 in England set to be offered the jab from next Tuesday, here's what under-30s need to know about the vaccine.
