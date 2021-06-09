Euro 2020 and Covid: How can I watch with my friends? By Lauren Turner

Packed pubs where you have to jostle for a view of the TV are normally part of the joy of watching football tournaments, but Covid rules will make things different for Euro 2020.

Whether you'll be cheering for England, Scotland, Wales or beyond from Friday, here's what you need to know to follow the action safely.

Can I watch at the pub?

Pubs across the UK have been told to risk assess the positioning of TV screens, and football commentary volume, when making venues Covid-secure.

Inside

You can watch football inside pubs across the UK, but rules regarding how many people you can sit with are different.

In England, up to six people from six households (or two households of any size) can meet.

In Wales, up to six people from six households can meet.

In Scotland, it depends which Covid alert level your area is in:.

Level two - six people from three households

Level one - eight people from three households

Level zero - 10 people from four households

In areas of Scotland at alert level two, including Euro 2020 host city Glasgow, pubs must operate two-hour pre-booked slots and close indoors at 22:30 BST - potentially before the final whistle.

In Northern Ireland, up to six people from two households (or any number from one household) can sit together.

Outside

In England and Wales up to 30 people can meet in a pub garden.

In Scotland, it depends which Covid alert level your area is in:

Level two - eight people from eight households

Level one - 12 people from 12 households

Level zero - 15 people from 15 households

In Northern Ireland, up to six people from two households (or any number from one household) can sit together in a pub garden.

Can I invite friends to my place?

Each nation has specific rules.

If you are inside, you should keep rooms well-ventilated, maintain social distancing and wash your hands regularly.

In England , up to six people from multiple houses (or two households of any size) can gather inside - up to 30 outdoors

, up to six people from multiple houses (or two households of any size) can gather inside - up to 30 outdoors In Wales , an exclusive extended household of up to three households can mix in private homes - up to 30 outdoors

, an exclusive extended household of up to three households can mix in private homes - up to 30 outdoors In Scotland , domestic indoor and outdoor rules depend on which Covid alert level your area is in

, domestic indoor and outdoor rules depend on which Covid alert level your area is in In Northern Ireland, up to six people from two households can meet in a private home - up to 15 people from three households can meet in private gardens

Can I hug my mates when there's a goal?

In all nations, social distancing guidelines should be followed and face coverings worn in pubs when not sitting down.

In England , people can use "personal judgement" when hugging close friends

, people can use "personal judgement" when hugging close friends In Scotland , you should maintain social distancing in public places, but you do not need to physically distance from friends in private homes

, you should maintain social distancing in public places, but you do not need to physically distance from friends in private homes In Wales , the government is not recommending you hug people you don't live with, unless you are in an extended household

, the government is not recommending you hug people you don't live with, unless you are in an extended household The Northern Ireland Executive says people should be "cautious and careful" about hugs and think about "individual circumstances"

Will there be fan zones?

The official Uefa fan zone in England is at Trafalgar Square in London. Entry is free, with tickets allocated via ballot. It will screen all England games plus the semis and final.

The first two mass attendance screenings in London are for the capital's keyworkers

Scotland's fan zone is at Glasgow Green. Manchester, Birmingham and other cities also have special areas.

Social-distancing and other guidelines will be in place. Fans should use the NHS Test and Trace app to check-in.

Can I still get tickets for games?

It could be tricky to get them now.

Fans will be at each game in 11 host cities across Europe, including Wembley Stadium in London and Glasgow's Hampden Park, but Covid rules limit capacity.

Tickets for non-UK venues went on sale last week, but fans who already had cancelled or refunded tickets were given priority.

UK-based ticket holders aged 11 or over who attend England's Euro 2020 group games at Wembley Stadium will be asked to prove that they are fully vaccinated via the NHS app, with both doses having been received at least 14 days before the match.

Those not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.

Ticket holders for matches taking place at Hampden Park will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Will Covid rules change during the tournament?

Euro 2020 is scheduled between 11 June and 11 July.

In England, it's hoped the final step out of lockdown will remove social limits. But that won't happen before 21 June at the earliest, and could be delayed further over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Scotland is hoping to move all areas to level zero, the lowest level of restrictions, on 28 June.

Wales and Northern Ireland are easing restrictions more slowly.

How can I follow the action?

The BBC and ITV are broadcasting the matches.

England, Scotland and Wales' opening games are on the BBC.

All 51 matches in the tournament are also available on Radio 5 Live, with coverage available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.