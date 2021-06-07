Covid-19: Government aid cuts opposed and vaccine badges for UK online daters

Many people have an idea of what they would love in a partner and now Covid vaccine status will form part of profiles on some dating apps. The latest drive by the government to support the vaccination programme will see UK online daters being able to choose to display a badge on their profiles to show if they have had the jab or are supportive of it. Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch have all signed up - but there will be no way of verifying whether the status is genuine.