Covid-19: Push for world vaccination and pupils urged to take tests
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.
1. PM to push for world vaccination by end of 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge leaders of other wealthy countries to commit to vaccinating the world against Covid-19 by the end of next year. Ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, he said such an achievement would be the "single greatest feat in medical history". Five of the countries have said how many doses they will donate to the global vaccine programme, Covax, but the UK and Canada have yet to put forward figures.
2. Pupils urged to take tests after half-term
Pupils in England go back to classrooms on Monday after the half-term holiday. But the education secretary wants them to take Covid tests before they head through the school gates. Gavin Williamson said asymptomatic testing would help break transmission chains as pupils return. There is growing concern about the impact of the Delta variant first discovered in India, with the National Association of Head Teachers saying more schools were having to send pupils home.
3. Will we need a third dose of vaccine?
A clinical trial began this week to find out whether a third dose of vaccine will provide people with better protection against Covid, and to gather evidence on how different vaccines work together. Dr John Wright of Bradford Royal Infirmary, author of our coronavirus doctor's diary, explains how the trial will work and speaks to some of the volunteers.
4. Jon Rahm tests positive
World number three golfer Jon Rahm began Saturday with a hole-in-one. The day saw him take a six-shot lead at the USPGA Memorial Tournament in the US state of Ohio, but ended with his withdrawal after being told he had tested positive for Covid-19 while walking off the 18th green. The Tour said Rahm now has to isolate for 10 days.
5. 'I survived breast cancer and then Covid'
Katy Meldrum, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, caught Covid after recovering from breast cancer. She told the BBC how she lost the confidence to leave her house after chemotherapy - but joining a breast cancer rehabilitation group helped her to regain it.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
More than two billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in at least 190 countries worldwide. Here, our Visual and Data Journalism team looks at how the pace of progress is very different depending on where you are.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- FOOTBALL NATION: The highs and lows of Welsh football with Elis James
- SWEET SIXTEEN: A coming-of-age documentary following transgender teenager Llyr Jones