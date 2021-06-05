EuroMillions: Jackpot of more than £111m won by UK ticket-holder
- Published
A UK ticket-holder has won Friday's £111m EuroMillions jackpot, scooping the country's ninth biggest lottery win.
The lucky winner matched all seven numbers - the five EuroMillions as well as the two Lucky Stars.
National Lottery operator Camelot is asking players to check their tickets to see if they have won.
The full prize is £111,540,000. The winning numbers were 07, 20, 36, 40, 46, with Lucky Star numbers 02 and 04.
The EuroMillions jackpot winner is the UK's fourth of this year, following one in the New Year's Day draw and two in April.
One of those April jackpots was £122m - the fifth biggest-ever win.
Britain's richest lottery winner secured a jackpot of £170m in October 2019. They chose to stay anonymous.
The second highest prize - £161m - went to Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, in 2011.
The following year, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, won £148m.
The fourth-highest UK winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, took home £123m in 2019.
The biggest amount ever won in the EuroMillions was in February when a Swiss player took home 210 million euros (£180m).
Tickets for EuroMillions are sold in nine countries - the UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Irish Republic, Portugal and Switzerland - with ticket-holders in all those countries trying to win a share of the same jackpot each week.
